Middlesbrough have announced via their official website that manager Neil Warnock will remain their boss next season.

Warnock arrived on a short-term deal at the end of last season, replacing Jonathan Woodgate in order to steady the ship and avoid relegation. He successfully kept Middlesbrough in the Championship winning four of his eight games in charge. In the summer he signed a one-year deal and has helped Middlesbrough become promotion contenders this time around.

Although having been at the club close to a year now, the veteran Boro boss has not yet managed in front of a full crowd having took over during the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on spectators. With the light at the end of the tunnel, and fans hoping to return soon, this will no doubt have been a factor in Warnock deciding to sign an extension at the club.

Middlesbrough also confirmed that assistant Ronnie Jepson and Kevin Blackwell will stay on at the club alongside Warnock, having been with him for the majority of his illustrious career.

During his time in management he has achieved eight promotions, the most of any manager in English football history. He has been promoted at Scarborough, Notts County twice, Huddersfield Town, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City.

With 12 games remaining of the current campaign Warnock will be hoping to repeat that feat with Middlesbrough. They are five points off the top-six and having put in good performances in recent weeks and so supporters may be optimistic that they can achieve a place in the play-offs come the end of the season.