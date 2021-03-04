Ashley Young wants to return to Watford, as per a report by the Daily Mirror.

The Inter Milan man is keen to return to his former club on a free transfer this summer.

Young, who is 35 years old, is out of contract with the Serie A giants at the end of this season.

He moved to Italy in January 2020 from Manchester United and has been a key player for Antonio Conte’s side.



Young started his career at Watford and went on to play 110 games for them as a youngster, scoring 22 goals in all competitions. He was then lured away from Vicarage Road by Aston Villa after they forked out an initial £8 million to land him.

He spent five years at Villa Park and bagged 38 goals in 190 games for the Midlands club before Manchester United came calling in 2011.

Young was on the books at Old Trafford for eight-and-a-half years and won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and Europa League during his time in the North West.

A move to Inter Milan came about just over 12 months ago and appears to have enjoyed his time in the sun. However, his heart is set on a return to Watford for one last hurrah with his former club.

The Hornets are currently going for promotion back to the Premier League and are sat in 3rd place in the table.

Will Watford re-sign Young?