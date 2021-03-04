Darren Moore lost his opening game in charge of Sheffield Wednesday last night.

The 46-year-old left Doncaster Rovers earlier this week to take charge at Hillsborough but has suffered an early blow in charge of the Owls.

His newly inherited squad are facing an uphill battle to avoid relegation to League One and lost to rivals Rotherham United at the death last night.

Read: Five players Darren Moore could sign for Sheffield Wednesday

A last-gasp strike from Freddie Ladapo saw Paul Warne’s side take a valuable three points back to the New York Stadium.

His late goal may have been equally celebrated by Doncaster fans in their living rooms at home, getting one over on the boss who has abandoned their promotion push.

Read: Andy Butler wants Doncaster Rovers job full-time

Donny will be looking to use Moore’s departure as fuel to fire them to promotion to the Championship under interim boss Andy Butler.

Here is how their fans reacted to Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat to the Millers-

Oh Darren what have you done #drfc — Swanny (@oliver_swan1) March 3, 2021

Left Donny only to lose to a ten man Rotherham team 🤣🤣🤣 goodnight #drfc — Katie ✨ (@_katieward_) March 3, 2021

I hate both clubs but as a Donny fan this is funny 🤣🤣 #drfc #swfc pic.twitter.com/7jfq5yGXAd — Hagland96 (@Hagland96) March 3, 2021

I have just celebrated a @OfficialRUFC goal and I am not sorry in the slightest #drfc — Bellamy !!! (@J_BELLAMY_19) March 3, 2021

Hmm 🤔 I wonder how many wednesday fans are happy they got Moore now 😂😂😂 #DRFC #swfc #karma #leagueOneBound — Daniel Rodgers (@RedMoshMan_RTID) March 3, 2021

It's honestly amazing how quickly karma comes around these days #drfc pic.twitter.com/vzLPmLW7qB — Olls (@OJuicy360) March 3, 2021

Will Sheffield Wednesday stay up?