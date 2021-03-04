Charlton Athletic defender Deji Oshilaja was linked with a switch to Gillingham in the last transfer window.

London News Online reported in early January that the Gills were interested in re-signing him.

However, Oshilaja ended up staying with the Addicks but is out of contract at the end of the season.

There have been no signs that he is in discussions over a new deal as of yet so he is currently due to become a free agent.

Injuries to Charlton’s defensive players over recent times have seen him get more game time with the London club.

He joined the Addicks in July 2019 and has since made 47 appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side since his move there.

Oshilaja started out at Cardiff City but played just three times for their first-team as a youngster. He was loaned out to Newport County, Sheffield Wednesday, Newport County and Gillingham (twice) during his early career.

He then left the Bluebirds on a permanent basis to join AFC Wimbledon and he impressed during his two seasons with the Dons to earn a move to Charlton.

Oshilaja lost his place in the Addicks’ starting XI last time out against Wigan Athletic and they have a decision to make on his long-term future at the club. If they do let him leave on a free in June, Gillingham could reignite their interest.

