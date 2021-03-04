Last night was a true six-pointer between Sheffield Wednesday and local rivals Rotherham United.

Both sides are heavy into a relegation battle and three points become ever more valuable in that situation.

Neither side could have escaped the drop zone with a win but they could have closed the gap to 21st place and safety.

Wednesday heartache as 10-man Millers win the day

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Sport

The tale of the tape will be the headline figure: Sheffield Wednesday 1 – 2 Rotherham United – the vital three points heading back out of Hillsborough to the Millers.

It was finely balanced at 1-1 after Rotherham’s American defender Matthew Olosunde (82′) put through his own goal after Michael Smith (17′) had given the visiting Millers the lead.

READ: ‘Many are stealing a living’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans round on Owls as rot continues

In truth, the Owls played the last 30 minutes against 10 men, goalscorer Smith having been sent off on 67 minutes. Even against 10 men, Wednesday couldn’t win and Freddie Ladapo (90+6′) sealed a 2-1 Rotherham win.

The Owls still had a chance to get something out of the game via a last-gasp corner. However, the delivery from Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown was weak and this caused a degree of instantaneous rage on Twitter.

The anger was real and charged enough to see Brown tweet the following apology:

Wednesday fans comment after Brown tweet

Sheffield Wednesday fans were understandably hurt after such a showing from their side and losing to such a late, late goal.

It is understandable that fans would reach out to Twitter and that has been so with many of these Owls fans commenting on the tweet put out by Izzy Brown.

Here is a selection of some of their replies:

With the Rotherham loss being 6 on the trot, will Sheffield Wednesday escape relegation?

Yes.

Skin of teeth job.

No.

As good as relegated now.