Last night was a true six-pointer between Sheffield Wednesday and local rivals Rotherham United.

Both sides are heavy into a relegation battle and three points become ever more valuable in that situation.

Neither side could have escaped the drop zone with a win but they could have closed the gap to 21st place and safety.

Wednesday heartache as 10-man Millers win the day

The tale of the tape will be the headline figure: Sheffield Wednesday 1 – 2 Rotherham United – the vital three points heading back out of Hillsborough to the Millers.

It was finely balanced at 1-1 after Rotherham’s American defender Matthew Olosunde (82′) put through his own goal after Michael Smith (17′) had given the visiting Millers the lead.

In truth, the Owls played the last 30 minutes against 10 men, goalscorer Smith having been sent off on 67 minutes. Even against 10 men, Wednesday couldn’t win and Freddie Ladapo (90+6′) sealed a 2-1 Rotherham win.

The Owls still had a chance to get something out of the game via a last-gasp corner. However, the delivery from Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown was weak and this caused a degree of instantaneous rage on Twitter.

The anger was real and charged enough to see Brown tweet the following apology:

Hold my hands up, the corner was no where near good enough from me!! It hurts me as much as it does all of you, we have to move onto Saturday now & put things right😔💙 — Isaiah Brown (@izzyjaybrown) March 4, 2021

Wednesday fans comment after Brown tweet

Sheffield Wednesday fans were understandably hurt after such a showing from their side and losing to such a late, late goal.

It is understandable that fans would reach out to Twitter and that has been so with many of these Owls fans commenting on the tweet put out by Izzy Brown.

Here is a selection of some of their replies:

A PLAYER FINALLY APOLOGISED!

I take my hat off sir 👏 yes it was a poor corner but you owned up to it. Something not a single one of our players have done for 3 years.

Now work your socks off to put things right. You've got the ability to do so, now show it. WAWAW 🦉 — Alex Bennett (@Bennett4598_) March 4, 2021

If only everybody came on twitter to apologise for a crap corner, Barry Bannan would be on here every week. — Steve (@stevo50313) March 4, 2021

Fair play for holding your hands up. Brave move but appreciated. Every single fan is gutted, must be tough for the players as well. Just give it your all for the rest of the season. — Richard Taylor (@rbt74) March 4, 2021

Thanks Izzy, but actions speak louder than words mate. Last night had positives but for some, this season is over already. You're all capable of better. Tough fixtures coming now and a chance to put things right. Make sure you and the lads do. — Red Dragon Sanda (@RedDragonSanda) March 4, 2021

Think everyone’s frustration got took out on this lad tonight. Yes we know the corner wasn’t good enough but at least he’s got the balls to come out and apologise (many others wouldn’t). It shows he cares, up at 1am thinking about it. C’mon WAWAW. #swfc — WAWAW🦉 (@AdamReachisGOAT) March 4, 2021

Thank you for having the decency and respect for us as fans to say it. Not just down to you or that corner though. It's a team effort over 90+ minutes and it pains me to say we are just not anywhere near good enough. 💙🦉 — sharon fowler (@sharonfowler69) March 4, 2021

Fair play you least you’ve come out and took it on chin rather this 👍🏻 — JT (@JTSHEEPS35) March 4, 2021

I’m not being funny but one poor corner shouldn’t be what we’re putting the game down too — Cameron (@CameronWraith) March 4, 2021

The lot of them are gutless. And along with chansiri are taking us down. Fair do's to the young'en for holding his hands up. Learn from it. — TROY OF TEMPEST (@tennantway) March 4, 2021

