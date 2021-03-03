Valerien Ishmael took his rapidly improving Barnsley side down to London to face an improved QPR.

Mark Warburton has turned around the fortunes of the Rs and, powered by Charlie Austin’s goals, they had pulled away from immediate danger.

However, tonight just wasn’t their night.

QPR 1 – 3 Barnsley

Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport

The Tykes are surprising a lot of sides and were knocking on the door of the play-offs ahead of tonight’s game at Loftus Road.

Barnsley went ahead through Orlando loanee Daryl Dike (23′) before Austin (27′) levelled matters for QPR.

However, in a topsy-turvy spell, the impressive Alex Mowatt (29′) regained the lead for Barnsley who went on to lead 2-1 at half-time.

In the second-half, a well-drilled Tykes outfit took the game to QPR and went 3-1 up with Mowatt’s second assist of the game to allow Carlton Morris (57′) to extend Barnsley’s lead.

The three points kept Barnsley in touch with the play-off pack. They sit in the, just a point behind Bournemouth. For QPR, they sit 17th in the table on 40 points – eight safe from the relegation battle.

QPR fans not happy as they stumble to another loss

Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport

Here’s what QPR fans were saying after their side had folded to a 3-1 defeat at Lotus Road to a rapidly-improving Barnsley outfit.