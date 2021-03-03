Valerien Ishmael took his rapidly improving Barnsley side down to London to face an improved QPR.

Mark Warburton has turned around the fortunes of the Rs and, powered by Charlie Austin’s goals, they had pulled away from immediate danger.

However, tonight just wasn’t their night.

QPR 1 – 3 Barnsley

The Tykes are surprising a lot of sides and were knocking on the door of the play-offs ahead of tonight’s game at Loftus Road.

Barnsley went ahead through Orlando loanee Daryl Dike (23′) before Austin (27′) levelled matters for QPR.

However, in a topsy-turvy spell, the impressive Alex Mowatt (29′) regained the lead for Barnsley who went on to lead 2-1 at half-time.

In the second-half, a well-drilled Tykes outfit took the game to QPR and went 3-1 up with Mowatt’s second assist of the game to allow Carlton Morris (57′) to extend Barnsley’s lead.

The three points kept Barnsley in touch with the play-off pack. They sit in the, just a point behind Bournemouth. For QPR, they sit 17th in the table on 40 points – eight safe from the relegation battle.

QPR fans not happy as they stumble to another loss

Here’s what QPR fans were saying after their side had folded to a 3-1 defeat at Lotus Road to a rapidly-improving Barnsley outfit.

We’ve got our Rangers back — Ricky Tuitt (@RickyTuittQPR) March 3, 2021

#QPR Normal service has been resumed — Imelda (@imelda6128) March 3, 2021

Well that was more than a bit pants… looked utterly clueless.. and terribly slow all over the pitch.. #QPR — Thee Captain (@CaptainofSuave) March 3, 2021

That was a vomit inducing performance #Qpr — hoopedblood (@hoopedblood) March 3, 2021

How many actual good permanent signings has Warbs made for QPR and name them? It’s not many and he’s made a few… — Liam (@QPRLiam) March 3, 2021

#QPR if Warburton can't see we're a better side when we play the ball with pace on the ground than humping the ball up to Dykes & Austin,then he's not watching the same team as me — mick (@qprmicky) March 3, 2021

Is it not time to ditch Warburton qpr need a change of idea's two many players not performing. — Keith Bulmer (@keith_bulmer) March 3, 2021

Don’t QPR fans realise that we are only ever 1 game away from embarking on a six match losing streak? — Jeremy Harrod (@JezzaH99) March 3, 2021