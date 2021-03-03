It was an eventful night at Sheffield Wednesday for Rotherham United and for Michael Smith in particular, who scored for the away side at Hillsborough before he was shown a straight red card in the second-half.

The 2-1 win sees Rotherham remain in 22nd in the table, although they do still have two games in hand on Birmingham City and Coventry City who both sit three points above them.

Going into the game the Millers had lost their last five games in a row, four of which had been with a scoreline of 1-0. But it was Paul Warne’s side who managed to win by a one goal margin this time around.

Michael Smith got the opener in the 17th minute, meeting Middlesbrough loanee Lewis Wing’s pinpoint cross with a powerful header which flew into the net past Joe Wildsmith in the Wednesday goal.

But Smith was shown his marching orders after a tangle on the ground was deemed to be dangerous play by referee Darren Bond. Several Rotherham fans soon took to Twitter to vent their frustration with the consensus being that the red card wasn’t justified.

Bit harsh that Michael Smith sending off. — Ian M (@Marriotti67) March 3, 2021

We have no luck at all.

– Smith red, no way

– Own goal . #rufc — Ben Clemitshaw (@BClemitshaw) March 3, 2021

Smith took an elbow on his way back up and his shirt was torn. So he gets a red? — Jules 🔴⚪ (@judgemeister_71) March 3, 2021

Seems a harsh red for Smith there. #SWEROT #EFL — Dean Gripton (@DeanGripton) March 3, 2021

Never ever ever ever ever a red that’s unbelievable. #rufc — Danny (@_danny_smith_97) March 3, 2021

Not sure if I missed something there but a harsh red for Smith. Still, I'll take anything atm, we've been awful #swfc — Ashley Lloyd (@AshleyLloyd5) March 3, 2021

Matthew Olosunde’s own goal looked to have given Sheffield Wednesday a share of the points, but Rotherham managed to snatch the win in the dying embers of the game.

Freddie Ladapo latched onto Matt Crooks’ pass in the middle of the park before driving at the Sheffield Wednesday defence. His right footed shot from the edge of the box always looked destined for the far corner and made sure all three points went the way of Rotherham on Wednesday evening.