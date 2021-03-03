Sheffield Wednesday finally overcame two months of ineffectiveness in sorting out their managerial position.

They’d been without a permanent man in charge since the sacking of Tony Pulis at the end of December 2020.

Sheffield Wednesday 1 – 2 Rotherham United

Tonight’s match-up at Hillsborough was a proper relegation six-pointer. The visiting Millers sat 22nd in the table on 29 points – a place and a point ahead of their hosts.

Neither side could clear the relegation zone with a win but both could have done with the three points on offer.

Rotherham staked the first claim to those three points with a first-half display that heaped more misery on their South Yorkshire neighbours.

A goal from striker Michael Smith (17′), his 8th of the season, gave the Millers an early lead which the carried through to half-time.

The second-half saw Wednesday claw themselves back into the game – a game that pivoted on a 67th-minute red card for Rotherham’s Smith, their goalscorer from earlier.

The Millers bad luck was compounded when defender Matthew Olosunde (82′) put through his own goal to bring Wednesday level.

However, after Callum Patterson missed a gilt-edged chance to win it for the Owls, Rotherham snatched a late, late winner of their own.

With almost the last kick of the game, Freddie Ladapo netted (90+6′) to give the Millers all three points and bragging rights.

‘Robbing a living’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans not happy with the Owls

Wednesday’s performance in their 2-1 loss was not one that went down well with their fans. Treading water near the foot of the table is never going to sit well with any fanbase, especially if backed up by poor displays.

Here is a selection of what Sheffield Wednesday fans were saying about the performance.

First up, those commenting during the first half and at half-time:

It’s so hard to keep positive with this lot, so many are stealing a living from the club. I don’t think I’ve ever disliked a collective squad so much #swfc — Adam Thompson (@adam7485) March 3, 2021

This is painful to watch. I just hope those out of contract stay out of contract.. #swfc — Luke Caster (@LukeCaster) March 3, 2021

Death by a thousand cuts, this is, again #swfc — craigowl (@craigS6owl) March 3, 2021

We’ve spent more on managers than transfers 🤣 #swfc — Russ (@RussAmos333) March 3, 2021

Get em in dressing room and kick seven bells out of each of them frauds Darren #swfc — Rob Oldfield (@ROldfieldDesign) March 3, 2021

Here’s a selection of views from after the final whistle had brought down the curtain on another sorry performance from Sheffield Wednesday:

Paterson has enough chances to win 4 games #swfc — Ross Kieron Adamson (@RossKEAdamson) March 3, 2021

It's not really about the misfits on the pitch. It's who put them there #swfc #chansiriout — Dan (@thirskazoid) March 3, 2021

If Wednesday stay up now it will be a miracle, an absolute miracle. What a car crash of a season. #SWFC — George Smith (@_GeorgeSmith99) March 3, 2021

We're coming for you! We're coming for you! Crewe and Blackpool, we're coming for you! #swfc #leagueonebound — TheLeroy (@theleroy) March 3, 2021