Bristol City lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth in the Championship tonight.

The home side would take the lead shortly before the break though Tyreeq Bakinson, but for a Dan Bentley own goal levelling things on the cusp of half-time.

Nigel Pearson’s side would play out an evenly contested second-half though it was Bournemouth who claimed all three points thanks to a Cameron Carter-Vickers header from a corner.

It’s Pearson’s first defeat as Bristol City boss – the Robins sit in 12th-place of the Championship table after tonight, whilst Bournemouth move back into 6th.

It was a fairly underwhelming performance from Bristol City, and one man who stood out as playing particularly poorly was Henri Lansbury.

The ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder left Aston Villa to sign a short-term deal at Ashton Gate in January, coming on in the second-half of tonight but failing to impress.

See what these Bristol City fans had to say on Twitter about his performance tonight:

Lansbury has been dreadful — Luke Guest (@LukeGesz3) March 3, 2021

Announce Lansbury contract termination imo @BristolCity — Seth (@bcfcspud) March 3, 2021

Convinced Holden knew he was getting the sack so sabotaged us by getting in Lansbury — Harrybcfc (@TillidieBcfc) March 3, 2021

hate hate hate Lansbury — Max (@BcfcMax_) March 3, 2021

Lansbury is not it man — Birl (@Kronenbirl) March 3, 2021

Henri Lansbury. Waste of space. — Owen (@bristolianeagle) March 3, 2021