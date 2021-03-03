‘Waste of space’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans fume at ‘dreadful’ individual after Bournemouth defeat
Bristol City lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth in the Championship tonight.
The home side would take the lead shortly before the break though Tyreeq Bakinson, but for a Dan Bentley own goal levelling things on the cusp of half-time.
Nigel Pearson’s side would play out an evenly contested second-half though it was Bournemouth who claimed all three points thanks to a Cameron Carter-Vickers header from a corner.
It’s Pearson’s first defeat as Bristol City boss – the Robins sit in 12th-place of the Championship table after tonight, whilst Bournemouth move back into 6th.
It was a fairly underwhelming performance from Bristol City, and one man who stood out as playing particularly poorly was Henri Lansbury.
The ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder left Aston Villa to sign a short-term deal at Ashton Gate in January, coming on in the second-half of tonight but failing to impress.
See what these Bristol City fans had to say on Twitter about his performance tonight:
Lansbury has been dreadful
— Luke Guest (@LukeGesz3) March 3, 2021
Announce Lansbury contract termination imo @BristolCity
— Seth (@bcfcspud) March 3, 2021
Convinced Holden knew he was getting the sack so sabotaged us by getting in Lansbury
— Harrybcfc (@TillidieBcfc) March 3, 2021
hate hate hate Lansbury
— Max (@BcfcMax_) March 3, 2021
Lansbury is not it man
— Birl (@Kronenbirl) March 3, 2021
Henri Lansbury. Waste of space.
— Owen (@bristolianeagle) March 3, 2021
Henry Lansbury doesn’t look like a bloke trying to win a contract to me.
— City Chris (@ChrisBessex) March 3, 2021
Don’t like Lansbury tbh.. #BristolCity
— RobinsHub (@robinshub) March 3, 2021