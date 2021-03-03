‘Oh dear’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans were left unimpressed by ‘farcical’ Darren Moore decision v Rotherham
Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 at home to Rotherham United in the Championship tonight.
Darren Moore was named Sheffield Wednesday manager this week but already he seems to have his work cut out – the Owls put in a lacklustre display against their nearest relegation rivals Rotherham.
The visitors had the lead in the first-half through Michael Smith who’d be shown a straight red card after the restart for a coming together with Wednesday’s Julian Borner.
Despite the man advantage, Wednesday would make the comeback difficult for themselves, going level via a Matthew Olosunde own goal but falling to a devastating loss thanks to Freddie Ladapo’s injury time winner.
But fans were left questioning one of Moore’s decisions tonight – he brought on Elias Kachunga for Josh Windass in the second-half, leaving Jordan Rhodes on the bench.
The Congo man has been a hotly contested name since joining in the summer and plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans took to Twitter to make that known:
What a time to bring Brown on with space to play!! But no let’s bring Kachunga on!!! 🤷♂️🤷♂️😤😤😤#swfc
— Andrew Brooke (@TheBrooke00) March 3, 2021
Why take 2 strikers off when we are losing to 10 men? #swfc
— Barbara Senior (@PinkTink14) March 3, 2021
Wrong subs, put Rhodes on #swfc
— Fred Saxon (@silverfox1867) March 3, 2021
Kachunga ahead of Rhodes. Just when it seems it can’t get any more farcical. #swfc
— Matthew Theobald (@DirtyLyle) March 3, 2021
Starting to wonder if consecutive managers have been told not to play Rhodes unless absolutely necessary. #SWFC
— SteelOwl (@SteelOwl) March 3, 2021
Not Kachunga – what a waste of a sub. Another example of the classic Chansiri/Paixao cast-off recruitment policy #swfc
— Tony (@Tony__SWFC) March 3, 2021
Kachunga before Rhodes oh dear
— Mike Lundstram (@Mikelunds) March 3, 2021
wednesday need a goal and bring on kachunga 😭
— will 🇯🇲 (@swfcwill) March 3, 2021
You have to question anyone bringing Kachunga on.
— J (@the_geeker) March 3, 2021