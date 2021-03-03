Darren Moore was named Sheffield Wednesday manager this week but already he seems to have his work cut out – the Owls put in a lacklustre display against their nearest relegation rivals Rotherham.

The visitors had the lead in the first-half through Michael Smith who’d be shown a straight red card after the restart for a coming together with Wednesday’s Julian Borner.

Despite the man advantage, Wednesday would make the comeback difficult for themselves, going level via a Matthew Olosunde own goal but falling to a devastating loss thanks to Freddie Ladapo’s injury time winner.

But fans were left questioning one of Moore’s decisions tonight – he brought on Elias Kachunga for Josh Windass in the second-half, leaving Jordan Rhodes on the bench.

The Congo man has been a hotly contested name since joining in the summer and plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans took to Twitter to make that known:

What a time to bring Brown on with space to play!! But no let’s bring Kachunga on!!! 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️😤😤😤#swfc — Andrew Brooke (@TheBrooke00) March 3, 2021

Why take 2 strikers off when we are losing to 10 men? #swfc — Barbara Senior (@PinkTink14) March 3, 2021

Wrong subs, put Rhodes on #swfc — Fred Saxon (@silverfox1867) March 3, 2021

Kachunga ahead of Rhodes. Just when it seems it can’t get any more farcical. #swfc — Matthew Theobald (@DirtyLyle) March 3, 2021

Starting to wonder if consecutive managers have been told not to play Rhodes unless absolutely necessary. #SWFC — SteelOwl (@SteelOwl) March 3, 2021

Not Kachunga – what a waste of a sub. Another example of the classic Chansiri/Paixao cast-off recruitment policy #swfc — Tony (@Tony__SWFC) March 3, 2021

Kachunga before Rhodes oh dear — Mike Lundstram (@Mikelunds) March 3, 2021

wednesday need a goal and bring on kachunga 😭 — will 🇯🇲 (@swfcwill) March 3, 2021