Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 at home to Rotherham United in the Championship tonight.

Darren Moore was named Sheffield Wednesday manager this week but already he seems to have his work cut out – the Owls put in a lacklustre display against their nearest relegation rivals Rotherham.

The visitors had the lead in the first-half through Michael Smith who’d be shown a straight red card after the restart for a coming together with Wednesday’s Julian Borner.

Despite the man advantage, Wednesday would make the comeback difficult for themselves, going level via a Matthew Olosunde own goal but falling to a devastating loss thanks to Freddie Ladapo’s injury time winner.

But fans were left questioning one of Moore’s decisions tonight – he brought on Elias Kachunga for Josh Windass in the second-half, leaving Jordan Rhodes on the bench.

The Congo man has been a hotly contested name since joining in the summer and plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans took to Twitter to make that known: