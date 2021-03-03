Middlesbrough’s 2-1 away win over Coventry City proved to be an important win for Neil Warnock’s side, coming from behind to snatch all three points at St. Andrews.

The result leaves Middlesbrough in ninth position going into their next game against fellow promotion chasers Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium. Boro find themselves within touching distance of the top-six with 12 games left to play.

After the game, supporters and players took to their social channels to voice their opinion on the victory, including Middlesbrough winger Neeskens Kebano.

Posting on his official Instagram page, the January arrival gave a brutal assessment, stating that the game was ‘not the best to watch’. But he did praise the resilience of the team and acknowledged how important the win was for the away side.

Despite the 2-1 scoreline there was only a total of two shots on target in the whole game, Middlesbrough’s two goals. Coventry’s opener was an own goal by Boro defender Anfernee Dijksteel, but the away side made sure they were clinical. Grant Hall nodded in the opener from a Paddy McNair free-kick, whilst George Saville prodded in the winner two minutes from time.

Kebano arrived on loan from Premier League side Fulham two months ago having been surplus to requirements under Scott Parker at Craven Cottage. Since signing, the 28-time Democratic Republic of Congo international has made a big impact in the side.

In his seven appearances so far for Middlesbrough he has one goal and one assist. He has been utilised in a variety of positions, appearing on either wing, as a number ten and as a centre forward on Tuesday against Coventry alongside Chuba Akpom. He will be hoping to continue his fine form into the game with Swansea this Saturday.