Barnsley won 3-1 at QPR in the Championship tonight.

QPR welcomed thee Championship’s play-off dark horses in Valerien Ismael’s Barnsley. The Tykes had won their previous three going into tonight and found an early lead through Daryl Dike.

The American scored from a simple corner at the near post before Charlie Austin levelled with his fifth goal on his return to West London.

But Alex Mowatt would fire Barnsley back into the lead before half-time with a beautifully struck free kick, with Carlton Morris scoring in the second-half.

The defeat drops QPR back into 17th-place of the Championship table, with Barnsley moving into the final play-off spot after their sixth-straight win in the league.

One man who came under scrutiny from QPR fans tonight was Geoff Cameron – the 35-year-old was unable to keep Dike out from the corner, and outpaced by Morris for the third.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about their captain’s performance: