Barnsley won 3-1 at QPR in the Championship tonight.

QPR welcomed thee Championship’s play-off dark horses in Valerien Ismael’s Barnsley. The Tykes had won their previous three going into tonight and found an early lead through Daryl Dike.

The American scored from a simple corner at the near post before Charlie Austin levelled with his fifth goal on his return to West London.

But Alex Mowatt would fire Barnsley back into the lead before half-time with a beautifully struck free kick, with Carlton Morris scoring in the second-half.

The defeat drops QPR back into 17th-place of the Championship table, with Barnsley moving into the final play-off spot after their sixth-straight win in the league.

One man who came under scrutiny from QPR fans tonight was Geoff Cameron – the 35-year-old was unable to keep Dike out from the corner, and outpaced by Morris for the third.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about their captain’s performance:

Geoff cameron might be my least favourite player ever — Alex (@qprAL27) March 3, 2021

I'm actually surprised we've done fairly decent this season with Geoff Cameron in our team — specy (@GeorgeCassidy) March 3, 2021

So sick of Geoff Cameron swinging his big American foot at it unchallenged and losing the ball 15 times a game — Luke Sear (@LukeSear26) March 3, 2021

That goal doesn’t happen if Kakay is one of the centre backs instead of Cameron btw.. — Kian G (@QPR_Kian) March 3, 2021

geoff cameron is the worst qpr player i have seen in years! he is absolutely awful — AT (@AlfieTucker3) March 3, 2021

Would love to see Geoff Cameron in a 100m sprint against a glacier #QPRBAR — Daniel (@danmule93) March 3, 2021

The sooner Geoff Cameron is out this club the better, one of our worst ever captains, always sloppy always ball watching, I can’t wait for this season to end so he can leave #QPRBAR — 🌟 (@_ryanqpr82) March 3, 2021