Xisco Munoz’s Watford side continue to close the gap on the automatic promotion spots with a win over bottom club Wycombe Wanderers.

Andre Gray scored his first goal since November to give his side a first-half lead, and would score again in the second-half to hand Watford the 2-0 win.

Tonight was also a first Championship start for Philip Zinckernagel. The Dane joined from Bodo/Glimt in the January transfer window and has now made 10 Championship appearances for his new club.

But the midfielder split opinion with his performance tonight – he showed a lot of energy and had some good moments, assiting Gray for his second. But he lacked anything too special and it left Watford fans mulling over the 26-year-old.

After Brentford’s loss at Norwich City earlier tonight, Watford have now moved level on points with the Bees in 2nd.

