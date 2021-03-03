Watford beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the Championship tonight.

Xisco Munoz’s Watford side continue to close the gap on the automatic promotion spots with a win over bottom club Wycombe Wanderers.

Andre Gray scored his first goal since November to give his side a first-half lead, and would score again in the second-half to hand Watford the 2-0 win.

Tonight was also a first Championship start for Philip Zinckernagel. The Dane joined from Bodo/Glimt in the January transfer window and has now made 10 Championship appearances for his new club.

But the midfielder split opinion with his performance tonight – he showed a lot of energy and had some good moments, assiting Gray for his second. But he lacked anything too special and it left Watford fans mulling over the 26-year-old.

After Brentford’s loss at Norwich City earlier tonight, Watford have now moved level on points with the Bees in 2nd.

See what these Watford fans had to say on Twitter about Zinckernagel’s performance tonight:

Mixed feelings about Zinckernagel — President Hunga (@hungzmontana) March 3, 2021

missed the first 15 mins. but zinckernagel is all over the place in a good way and a bad way. gray moving well. sarr doing very well with femenia. midfielders doing ok. sierralta in a good battle. left hand side been poor. — Cuchocolombia (@CreamyCucho) March 3, 2021

We need to take off Zinckernagel, looks well off the pace. — Albertõ (@Podgela) March 3, 2021

Zinckernagel playing well but nothing coming off for him yet. — Sean (@WFCSean) March 3, 2021

Zinckernagel really growing into the game. Needs to act slightly quicker though #watfordfc — MrMalus (@TheMrMalus) March 3, 2021

Can see why Zinckernagel hasn’t started before now ! #watfordfc — Chap (@Mc_Chap) March 3, 2021

Zinckernagel making some great runs into space, but his crosses are atrocious. — Alan Ahern 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇪🐝⚽️🇺🇦 (@alanahern54) March 3, 2021