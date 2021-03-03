‘Clown’, ‘Cost us’ – Plenty of Brentford fans fume at one player after Norwich City defeat
Norwich City beat Brentford 1-0 in the Championship tonight.
The Canaries open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Championship after a narrow win against 2nd-place Brentford.
Thomas Frank took his side to Carrow Road having halted a three-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City.
But the Bees started slowly tonight and they were punished midway through the first-half by mi Buendia, who cut inside onto his left to score a 10th Championship goal of the season.
It was a soft goal for Brentford to conceded, and one man who could’ve done more was Sergi Canos – the Spaniard made a half-heated attempt to stop the Norwich man as he moved inside.
On the night, Brentford failed to create enough goal-scoring opportunities and Norwich held on for what could proved to be a title-winning three points.
See what these Brentford fans had to say on Twitter about Canos tonight:
Canos off, Fosu or Forss on.
Bloke has been awful.
— Gee (@GBFC98) March 3, 2021
Canos cant tackle a 5'2 man and lets him cut inside to finish *** https://t.co/DRgXN5ghke
— Lewis (@LewisBFC_) March 3, 2021
release canos pls
— james🐝 (@_jamesbfc) March 3, 2021
All from canos and him thinking he’s better then what he is
— Will Campin (@Dribblezzz) March 3, 2021
Sergi Canos having a maaaaaare
— Cobsie (@Craigob99) March 3, 2021
Canos cost us in the home game as well, get him off now.
— LJ (@lucajoe0) March 3, 2021
Canos the Clown. Pass it forward , Hanley hurt himself in challenge would of been through 🤡
— samjacques (@_samjacques) March 3, 2021
Canos is having a shocker
— Farid (@farid_07_) March 3, 2021