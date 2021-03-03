Norwich City beat Brentford 1-0 in the Championship tonight.

The Canaries open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Championship after a narrow win against 2nd-place Brentford.

Thomas Frank took his side to Carrow Road having halted a three-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City.

But the Bees started slowly tonight and they were punished midway through the first-half by mi Buendia, who cut inside onto his left to score a 10th Championship goal of the season.

It was a soft goal for Brentford to conceded, and one man who could’ve done more was Sergi Canos – the Spaniard made a half-heated attempt to stop the Norwich man as he moved inside.

On the night, Brentford failed to create enough goal-scoring opportunities and Norwich held on for what could proved to be a title-winning three points.

See what these Brentford fans had to say on Twitter about Canos tonight:

