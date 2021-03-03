Middlesbrough’s last two performances have shown promising signs and so manager Neil Warnock now has a selection headache ahead of their clash with Swansea City this weekend.

Middlesbrough have drew 1-1 with an in-form Cardiff City side and beaten Coventry City away from home in their last two outings and Neil Warnock has utilised his bench effectively in both games.

Chuba Akpom grabbed the assist against Cardiff having been introduced as a substitute, whilst George Saville scored the winner just three minutes after coming on at Coventry on Tuesday night.

Akpom was rewarded with a start against Coventry but ultimately couldn’t build on his performance against Cardiff. Britt Assombalonga has also been used sporadically, whereas Ashley Fletcher is still out with an injury and so Warnock will be scratching his head as to who to opt for this weekend.

Also looking ahead, George Saville could be included in the starting-line up against Swansea City, although he is in direct competition with Sam Morsy, Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier and Paddy McNair in the centre of the park.

Howson, McNair and Tavernier started in midweek to good effect, with McNair and Howson grabbing the assists for Boro’s two goals.; but with Saville making an impact and scoring in the game, it could mean McNair drops back into the defensive role he has mastered so far this season.

The issue with the Northern Ireland international playing at the back is the form of both Dael Fry and Grant Hall, with the latter scoring the equaliser at Coventry yesterday, and so Warnock will also need to make a tough decision on who plays where at the weekend.

Boro were struggling to put together a squad of players at one point in the season, but with strong investment in new signings in the January transfer window and the return of several key players from injury all at once, Warnock has plenty to choose from in the run-in between now and the end of the season.