Paul Lambert does not want the Celtic job, as per a report by the Daily Record.

He has recently left Ipswich Town and his connections with the Glasgow giants has led to his name being thrown into the hat for their vacant managerial position.

The Hoops are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Neil Lennon.

Lambert, who is 51 years old, played for Celtic from 1997 to 2005 but is not interested in a return there as manager right now.

When asked on Go Radio if he’d be returning to the club, Lambert said: “No, I had eight great years there and success there. I wouldn’t want to ruin that relationship I have with the Celtic supporters. Glasgow was my life a long time ago and I’ve moved on.”

Lambert is an experienced manager and has overseen over 600 games from the dugout. He will be weighing up his next move in the game now.

He started his managerial career with spells at Livingston, Wycombe Wanderers and Colchester United before landing the Norwich City job in 2009.

The Scotsman guided the Canaries to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League to earn the Aston Villa job.

Lambert spent three years at Villa Park before a spell back in the Championship at Blackburn Rovers, where he won 36.4% of matches before he was dismissed.

Wolves came calling in 2016 followed by a spell in the top flight at Stoke City a few years ago. However, he couldn’t prevent the Potters from slipping to relegation and left his role there after four months.

Ipswich has been his home for the past couple of campaigns but Lamberts finds himself available again.