Sheffield Wednesday appointed Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore this week, with the 46-year-old taking charge of his first game tonight.

Sheffield Wednesday host Rotherham United in the Championship tonight. It’s Moore’s first since being appointed at Hillsborough and a golden opportunity to bring his new side closer to safety.

Currently, Sheffield Wednesday sit in 23rd of the Championship table, with a seven-point gap to Birmingham City in 21st – Rotherham United are wedged between the two in 22nd.

The Owls take a run of four-straight wins into tonight. Last weekend’s comeback defeat v Luton Town was a stark reminder of how much Sheffield Wednesday have regressed this season, having been defensively dismal.

As much as their lack of goals has been their downfall this season, Wednesday have far too often been let down by their defence and one position that’s become hugely contested is left-back.

Morgan Fox left in the summer and since, the likes of Joost van Aken and Matt Penney have shared the responsibilities.

But neither have impressed all that much and so Moore might be in the market for a left-back come the summer – step forward, Doncaster Rovers’ Reece James.

The 27-year-old is out-of-contract in the summer. He’s made 28 League One appearances this season, scoring seven goals and assisting three.

Speaking to Evening Express back in December last year, Moore said of James:

“He’s bang in form at the minute, his confidence is high and he’s been a really good utility player for the team with the number of positions he’s played.

“We’ve played him further forward and he’s certainly showed an eye for goal. We’ve seen him play in defence, in midfield and along the front line.

“He looks equally adaptable in all the positions and it shows he has a real good footballing brain.”

Moore is likely going to implement a much more attacking brand of football and James could be the perfect man to compliment that, and to also plug the left-back problem for Sheffield Wednesday.

A move would be more likely if both Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers remain in their respective leagues this season, but Moore’s connection with James could push the deal over the line regardless.