Ipswich Town’s recent managerial announcement has sparked plenty of reaction online, with Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy wishing his old boss Paul Cook luck in his new role.

Morsy worked under Cook during their time at Wigan Athletic together. The seven time Egypt international spent four years at the DW Stadium between 2016 and 2020 before signing for Middlesbrough, with Cook arriving at Wigan one year after the midfielder in 2017.

After Ipswich Town’s announcement this week, Morsy took to his Twitter page to wish both Cook and coach Gary Roberts luck in their new venture and backed them to achieve promotion under their guidance.

Good luck @11_robbo and my old gaffer, Ipswich have got some great people here, Another promotion incoming mate 💪🏽 https://t.co/mOnPPQfo8D — Sam Morsy (@sammorsy08) March 3, 2021

Cook helped Wigan to automatic promotion during the 2017-18 campaign, finishing first in League One, bouncing back to the Championship at the first time of asking. Sam Morsy was Cook’s captain that season, lifting the trophy at the end of the season. He played over 150 times for the side from Greater Manchester in total, scoring eight times.

The 54-year-old manager has been out of work since resigning from his post at the Latics back in July 2020. Wigan have had three managers since his departure and currently prop up the League One table in bottom spot.

Ipswich however are pushing for a top six finish and find themselves in seventh with 16 games left to play between now and the end of the season. They are currently two points off a play-off spot and just nine off the top two and automatic promotion back to the second tier.