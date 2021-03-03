Two seasons ago, Derby County nearly achieve d promotion to the Premier League under Frank Lampard. Earlier this season they were staring the threat of relegation full in the face.

They were floundering near the foot of the table and, to all intents and purposes, looked like a side destined for the drop. However, appointing Wayne Rooney, who retired as a player, saw the Rams galvanise and pull clear of the drop zone.

Cardiff City 4 – 0 Derby County – Rams raided in Wales

It was a blip last night for Derby County in the Welsh capital as Mick McCarthy’s side ran riot in a 4-0 win.

Cardiff’s goals were scored by Leandro Bacuna (22′, 56′) and Keiffer Moore (48′) and a late, time-added-on goal by Will Vaulks (90+3′) to round it all off.

Last night’s comprehensive schooling of the Rams left Wayne Rooney’s outfit sitting in 18th place in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Their 38 points and 18th place in the table sets the Rams nine points clear of the relegation places – the last one held by Rotherham on 29 points.

Bright spot in dark times

Despite the loss at the hands of a rampant Bluebirds outfit, Derby County fans found plenty of time to eulogise about the performance of young substitute Louis Watson.

Here are some comments about the youngster – many proposing that he start on Saturday.

 

