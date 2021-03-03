Two seasons ago, Derby County nearly achieve d promotion to the Premier League under Frank Lampard. Earlier this season they were staring the threat of relegation full in the face.

They were floundering near the foot of the table and, to all intents and purposes, looked like a side destined for the drop. However, appointing Wayne Rooney, who retired as a player, saw the Rams galvanise and pull clear of the drop zone.

Cardiff City 4 – 0 Derby County – Rams raided in Wales

It was a blip last night for Derby County in the Welsh capital as Mick McCarthy’s side ran riot in a 4-0 win.

Cardiff’s goals were scored by Leandro Bacuna (22′, 56′) and Keiffer Moore (48′) and a late, time-added-on goal by Will Vaulks (90+3′) to round it all off.

Last night’s comprehensive schooling of the Rams left Wayne Rooney’s outfit sitting in 18th place in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Their 38 points and 18th place in the table sets the Rams nine points clear of the relegation places – the last one held by Rotherham on 29 points.

Bright spot in dark times

Despite the loss at the hands of a rampant Bluebirds outfit, Derby County fans found plenty of time to eulogise about the performance of young substitute Louis Watson.

Here are some comments about the youngster – many proposing that he start on Saturday.

Need to put that behind us and quickly, starting Saturday. Only positive tonight was Louie Watson. Lose on Saturday and things quickly start turning the wrong way again #dcfc #dcfcfans — Nige (@NigeBriden) March 2, 2021

Louie Watson in contention to start next game? Looked promising since he’s come on — Jack Wheatley (@dcfc4lif3) March 2, 2021

Did like the look of Watson when he came on. Looks busy and wanted to get on the ball and try and make things happen — stace (@stace_dcfc) March 2, 2021

Start Watson on Saturday to make up for it please Wayne #dcfc #dcfcfans — everydayrams (@everydayrams) March 2, 2021

Louie Watson has been very good since he came on 👏🏼 #dcfc — Rʏᴀɴ Tɪᴢᴢᴀʀᴅ (@ryantizzard) March 2, 2021

Ok so Louie Watson is our best player 👍 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Leo🏝 (@RamsLeooo) March 2, 2021

He's about 12 years old and has only been on the pitch for about 10 minutes, yet Louie Watson has comfortably been our best player #dcfc — Matthew Lodge (@MattLodge_1) March 2, 2021

Should Derby County and Wayne Rooney take the plunge and start youngster Louis Watson on Saturday?