Speaking with the MK Citizen, MK Dons boss Russell Martin has praised new signing Josh McEachran for his performance against Gillingham despite “rustiness”.

The former Brentford and Birmingham City ace made his debut a matter of days after officially joining MK Dons.

Russell Martin brought McEachran off the bench in the latter stages of the half as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Gillingham. Goals from Will Grigg and Warren O’Hora were not enough as Connor Ogilvie’s winner sealed all three points for the Gills.

Despite the fact McEachran’s debut was only brief, MK Dons boss Russell Martin has said he showed encouraging signs.

Martin acknowledged “rustiness” but said his cameo showed exactly what McEachran will bring to the League One side. Speaking to the MK Citizen, he said:

“He showed everyone why he will suit us and what he will add. There will be rustiness in him because he’s just back from a long injury. But, he did great when he came on.

“Having Josh and Houghts [Jordan Houghton] will really help us moving forwards. Josh will be a really good signing.”

Chelsea academy graduate enjoyed a four-year stint with Brentford, where he displayed just how important a player he can be when fit and in-form. Across all competitions, McEachran netted one goal and laid on seven assists in 101 appearances.

Most recently, he spent a year and a half at St Andrew’s with Birmingham City. Injured hampered his involvement, limiting him to 10 appearances in his time with the Blues.

Now with MK Dons, McEachran will be looking to get back to full fitness and sharpness. As it stands, Martin’s men sit in 15th place in League One, 10 points away from the play-offs and 13 clear of the relegation zone.