Middlesbrough’s victory over Coventry City yesterday evening took them to within touching distance of the play-offs, just three points away with 12 games left between now and the end of the season.

After the game, Middlesbrough winger Yannick Bolasie took to Twitter to reply to a message of congratulations from an Aston Villa supporter.

“Uno we have to get the three points when we touch that place bro, [sic]” tweeted Bolasie with a winking emoji.

What the Boro man is referring to is the game being played at Birmingham City’s ground St. Andrews, which Coventry City have also occupied since the start of the 2019-20 campaign due to a stadium dispute, meaning they are unable to play at their usual Ricoh Arena.

Bolasie previously plied his trade for Aston Villa in the Championship during the 2018-19 season whilst on loan from Premier League side Everton. He made 21 league appearances for the Villains, scoring twice in that time.

Since then he has been subject to three further loan moves, moving to Belgian giants Anderlecht and Portuguese Primeira Liga side Sporting Lisbon, before making the switch back to the Championship to reunite with his former manager Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough.

Bolasie played under Warnock at Crystal Palace and formed a good connection with the veteran boss. A deal was close to being completed three years ago to bring the Democratic Republic of Congo international to the Riverside under previous boss Tony Pulis, who Bolasie also played under at Palace, but the winger opted for Villa Park instead.

When the opportunity arose to sign the player this time around, the deal was thrashed out to get the deal over the line before deadline day in the winter window.