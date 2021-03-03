In an interview that appears on Teesside Live, Speaking after Coventry City’s 2-1 defeat at home to Middlesbrough, manager Mark Robins spoke out on their opponents ‘Premier League quality’ substitutes and praised Neil Warnock’s tactics.

Coventry City took the lead through Max Biamou, although the final touch may have come off Anfernee Dijksteel for an own goal. From that moment on there was chances aplenty for both sides, before Grant Hall levelled things up for the away team before half-time.

There were opportunities to win it for Coventry and for Middlesbrough, but George Saville got the decisive touch to score the winner in the closing stages for Neil Warnock’s side.

Speaking after the game, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins praised the Teessiders’ tactics in the match.

“They’ve got quality players, the way they play they put you under massive pressure. They try and grind you down and grind results out with their aggressive positions that they take up and the quality that they have and the pace that they’ve got.

“They get you in positions that you don’t necessarily want to be in and they build the pressure that way which is what happened at the end.

“You have to fight for 94/95 minutes or whatever they added on and know that they build pressure and you have to deal with that.”

Robins went on to credit Warnock’s substitutions claiming they are capable of playing at the highest level.

Middlesbrough brought on forward Duncan Watmore, Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie, winger Marvin Johnson and matchwinner George Saville in the second-half. Sam Morsy, Britt Assombalonga, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Darnell Fisher and goalkeeper Jordan Archer were unused.

“The changes that they made enabled that because of the quality and pace that they’ve got,” he added.

“They’re Premier League quality players to give them a little bit of a boost but we still looked like we were the ones that were going to get the win.”

Coventry face Wayne Rooney’s Derby County on Saturday afternoon, with the Rams sitting just three points above them. Middlesbrough take on automatic promotion chasers Swansea City in front of the Sky Sports cameras at the same time.

Tuesday nights’ result leaves Coventry six points above the bottom three, although Rotherham do have three games in hand on Robins’ side. Middlesbrough however have contrasting fortunes and the win sees them sit just three points outside of the play-offs with 12 games left to play.