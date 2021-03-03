Darren Moore will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited Sheffield Wednesday squad this summer. Here are five players he could target-

Dwight Gayle, West Bromwich Albion

He is a player the new Owls boss knows from his time at the Hawthorns. Gayle, who is 31 years old, is a proven goal scorer at Championship level and would be ideal for Sheffield Wednesday. However, they need to avoid relegation to League One to have any chance of landing him.

Sam Field, West Bromwich Albion

The midfielder could emerge on Moore’s radar at the end of this campaign. He is currently on loan at fellow second tier side QPR but a reunion with his former manager at Hillsborough isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

Fejiri Okenabirhie, Doncaster Rovers

The striker has impressed under Moore at the Keepmoat Stadium this season and is their top scorer with 12 goals to his name. He is an option for Wednesday as someone to give another dimension in attack.

Alex Palmer, West Bromwich Albion

If Sheffield Wednesday need another ‘keeper for next season then he wouldn’t be a bad choice. Palmer has caught the eye on loan in League One at high-flying Lincoln City and would be a decent signing for the Owls no matter what league they are playing in.

Jacob Murphy, Newcastle United

He spent last term on loan at Hillsborough and was a hit in South Yorkshire. Moore signed him on loan for West Brom a couple of years ago and he is currently due to become a free agent this summer.

Happy with the appointment of Moore, Sheffield Wednesday fans?