Paul Cook will want to put his own stamp on his newly inherited Ipswich Town squad this summer. Here are five players he could look to sign-

Will Grigg, Sunderland



The Nothern Ireland international should be top of Cook’s transfer wishlist after their successful association together at Wigan Athletic. Grigg is likely to be available for permanent sale this summer having fallen out-of-favour at Sunderland and was shipped out on loan to MK Dons in January.

Armand Gnanduillet, Hearts

He played under the new Tractor Boys manager at Chesterfield and is a proven goal scorer at League One level. The forward only joined Hearts this winter but is an option.

Michael Jacobs, Portsmouth

The winger still has another year left on his contract at Pompey but is a player Cook knows well from Wigan. He played a key role in the Latics’ promotion to the Championship in 2017 and was ever-present for the North West side under the now-Ipswich boss.

Gavin Massey, Wigan Athletic

He is another former ‘Tics player who Cook could look at luring to East Anglia. Massey, who is 28 years old, is in his fourth season at the DW Stadium and has played over 100 games for the club. However, he is out of contract this summer.

Callum Connolly, Everton

The versatile Toffees’ man is a familiar face to Ipswich fans having played for the Tractor Boys on loan during the 2017/18 campaign. He has had two spells at Wigan in the past and is currently at Fleetwood Town. Could he return to Portman Road?

Happy with the appointment of Cook, Ipswich fans?