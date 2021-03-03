Speaking to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has backed loan starlet Harvey Elliott to bounce back after his mistake vs Reading.

Elliott was at fault for Reading’s only goal of the game as Veljko Paunovic’s side secured a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

The Liverpool loan starlet was dispossessed by Bayern Munich target Omar Richards inside his own half. The Royals’ left-back played it into former Rovers loan man Lucas Joao, who set up George Puscas to fire home in the first half.

After the game, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray spoke on Elliott’s error. Speaking with Lancs Live, Mowbray spoke of the youngster’s disappointing, praising him for his “amazing” performances with the Ewood Park outfit.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I said to Harvey, of all that he’s brought to us this year it’s very difficult to criticise him. He’s been amazing for us.

“Harvey’s really disappointed in there. He’s an amazing footballer. I saw a stat where he’d got the most assists of any teenager in all of Europe’s top five leagues.

“I have to take that on the chin on days like today, I have asked him to be brave, to stay on the ball and play but it was really frustrating for us as it was out of context with the game, I felt.”



At just 17, Elliott has been one of Blackburn’s star players this season.

Across all competitions, the Liverpool youngster has netted five goals and laid on nine assists in 29 appearances so far. He has starred on the right-wing, missing just one game since joining Rovers.

Elliott will be provided with the chance to bounce back this weekend against Millwall. Mowbray’s side will be determined to make a long-awaited return to winning ways, having won none of their last eight.