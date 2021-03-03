Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed midfielder Jack Taylor is set for five weeks out.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a key player for Peterborough United. He has starred for the club this season, helping them to the summit of League One after 31 games.

The 22-year-old has become one of Posh’s star men since signing from Barnet in January 2020. However, he was absent from their midweek draw with Oxford United, with a hamstring problem cited.

Now, an update has emerged on the midfielder’s situation, hitting the London Road club with a hefty blow. The Posh star will likely return for the last five or six games of the season.

As confirmed by manager Darren Ferguson, Taylor is suffering from a tendon issue and is set for five weeks on the sidelines. Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, he said:

“Losing Jack is quite a blow for us. He’s a very good player. He felt something in his hamstring late on against Wigan. We had him scanned on Sunday when a tendon problem was discovered.

“Something similar happened last season so we will have to dig deeper into the injury to make sure it’s not something that’s going to keep recurring.

“He’ll miss a fair chunk of the season now and probably only get back for the last five or six matches, but that’s why we have a squad and Ethan Hamilton stepped up very impressively last night and Louis Reed also did well when he went on.”

Across all competitions, Taylor has played in 30 games this season. He has missed just one League One game, netting six goals and laying on one assist this campaign. Overall, the London-born midfielder has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 41 games since moving to Peterborough United.

In his absence, former Manchester United man Ethan Hamilton and 23-year-old midfielder Louis Reed will compete for a spot in Ferguson’s starting 11.