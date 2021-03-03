Sheffield Wednesday appointed Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore this week, with the 46-year-old to take charge of his first game tonight.

Rotherham United travel to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship tonight. It’s a clash between 22nd and 23rd and one that could prove pivotal in the outcome of Wednesday’s season.

Moore arrives at the club after Neil Thompson previously oversaw four-straight defeats in the Championship, capped off by a 3-2 comeback win for Luton Town last weekend.

But the arrival of the former West Brom boss has given fans a newfound optimism in their bid for Championship survival. Commenting on the appointment, The Sun’s Alan Nixon had this to say on Moore:

Nice lad. Knows the game. But it will come down to the players now and if they want it enough. https://t.co/kglCHjwddA — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 3, 2021

Moore has just 14 games of the season left to salvage Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship status.

Should the club be relegated this season then Moore will be the last person to take blame – that will lie with the likes of those before him, Garry Monk and Tony Pulis, and of course Dejphon Chansiri.

Sheffield Wednesday currently have a seven-point gap to safety. It’s a huge ask for Moore to come in and fend off relegation but given his recent League One experience, Chansiri may well have been considering an inevitable relegation with this appointment.

Nevertheless, Moore is an experienced coach and a well-liked one too. But the onus still lies with Chansiri and whether he’ll be able to step back and allow Moore to do what he needs to do to rebuild Sheffield Wednesday.