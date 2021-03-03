Speaking with Berkshire Live, Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has refused to be drawn on speculation linking Omar Richards with a move to Bayern Munich.

The Reading full-back has been heavily linked with a move away from the Madejski Stadium, with his current contract set to expire this summer.

Richards was said to be attracting Premier League interest ahead of the January transfer window. Everton were said to be keeping track of the defender, with German giants Bayern Munich credited with interest recently.

The Bundesliga outfit were said to be eyeing a pre-contract deal earlier this year. Now, as recently as this week, Bayern were said to be ‘very close’ to an agreement with the 23-year-old.

Amid the continued links with a move to Munich, Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has addressed the speculation surrounding Richards.

Paunovic has refused to be drawn on the recent speculation, insisting that the focus should be on matters at Reading. Here's what he had to say:

“As long as Omar is with us, and puts in performances throughout the whole season, especially in the last few games then there’s nothing to talk about.

“What we control is that Omar is under contract with us until the end of the season and that he shows full commitment in training every day and in the matches.

“I am very happy with what I saw [of him] against Blackburn. If he stays in the same mental state and performance, there is nothing to really mention.

“Let’s give him a break. That’s what we did a few games ago. Let’s just talk about Reading. Let’s just talk about us because we are here and this is happening now.”

Richards has featured heavily for the Royals over the course of this season. The London-born ace has played 31 times this campaign, taking him to 93 appearances for Reading’s senior side.

In the process, the left-sided player has found the back of the net on three occasions.