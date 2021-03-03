Blackburn Rovers lost 1-0 at Reading in the Championship last night, but journalist Pete O’Rourke was impressed with the performance on Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The 19-year-old joined Blackburn Rovers on loan from Manchester City in the last transfer window. Tony Mowbray was in dire need of defensive cover and since, Harwood-Bellis has made six Championship outings for Rovers.

He’s had one of two contested games so far. But last night the Englishman looked as strong as he has done since joining in Janaury, and Football Insider’s O’Rourke had this say on on the City defender:

Impressive performance by Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis for Blackburn against Reading last night. City look like they have another good young player coming through for them for the future. #MCFC #rovers — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) March 3, 2021

Blackburn Rovers have now lost six of their last seven in the Championship. Mowbray is coming under scrutiny with every passing fixture and the club looks to be approaching a crossroads.

The club have seemingly reached their ceiling under Mowbray and this coming summer could well prove a pivotal one in shaping the club’s future after Mowbray.

Pep Guardiola is having a growing interest in youth at Manchester City. Phil Foden is the pioneering case of how good the Spaniard is at nurturing young footballers and after this season, Harwood-Bellis is bound to go on to a higher level.

Whether that be another loan spell to a club chasing Premier League promotion, a club in the Premier League, or even a rotational role in Manchester City’s first-team – Harwood-Bellis looks destined to go further.

He’s 13 games of the Championship season remaining with Blackburn Rovers though, who next go in action against Millwall this weekend.