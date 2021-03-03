Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, Cherries boss Jonathan Woodgate revealed that during his time at Middlesbrough, the club were keen to sign Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Carter-Vickers has since signed for Bournemouth on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season and is currently plying his trade under Woodgate at the Vitality Stadium.

Middlesbrough had been in the market for a centre-back last summer and Woodgate revealed that had he still been at the helm of the Teessiders he would have pursued a deal for the Tottenham Hotspur defender.

“I’ve done a lot of work on Cameron last year because I was close to taking him when I was at Middlesbrough,” he said.

“So I knew all about him.

“Then in lockdown, I’d done a lot more work on him as well. I spoke to a lot of people for him.

“We were going to look at him for this season, if I’d have still been in charge at Middlesbrough. He was heavily on my list.”

It is not known whether Boro did indeed attempt to sign Carter-Vickers this summer under the guidance of Neil Warnock, but nothing came to fruition. Instead, Grant Hall arrived at the Riverside on a free transfer having been released by Queens Park Rangers.

The defender joined Bournemouth on 16th October 2020 but didn’t actually make his debut for the club until 16th January 2021. Since then he has been a vital part of the team, starting seven of the nine games from his first game onwards.

Prior to October, Carter-Vickers has had several successful loan spells away from Spurs with the likes of Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City and Luton Town, all of which were in the Championship at the time. The centre-back is an eight-time United States international and has also featured in the set up at U18, U20 and U23 level.

He is expected to keep his place in the side this evening as Bournemouth take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate.