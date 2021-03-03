Blackburn Rovers lost 1-0 at Reading in the Championship last night – Rovers’ sixth defeat in seven.

Pressure has been mounting on Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray throughout the campaign but now, after a run of six defeats in seven Championship outings, that pressure seems to be reaching breaking point.

A growing section of Rovers fans hold the view that Mowbray, for all he good work he’s done in the past four years, has hit his ceiling at Ewood Park and now the club is in regression.

Speaking to LancsLive after last night, Mowbray seemingly addressed talks of his potential departure, saying:

💬 TM: "We're on a journey but for me, if that journey stops I would just make sure the club don't throw it all out and start again with something different."https://t.co/eaXhoFRgTq — Blackburn Rovers Live (@Rovers_Live) March 3, 2021

Mowbray has worked hard to bring about an exciting style of football at Blackburn Rovers. Most notable at the start of this season, no other team could compete with the amount of goals that Rovers were scoring but defensively, they’ve been a shambles.

The goals have dried up in tandem with the goals being shipped in at the other end. Mowbray now finds his side in 15th-place of the Championship table – 13 points behind Cardiff City in 6th-place.

A change looks to be on the horizon for Blackburn Rovers. With 13 games of the Championship season left it looks likely that any such change will be made in the summer, after what’d be his fourth full-season at the helm.

It looks unlikely that Rovers will turn their season around now and so thoughts might turn to who the club will bring in next.

As Mowbray says, he doesn’t want the club to go in a completely different direction – he wants his hard work to be continued and bettered should a change be made, but whether that will sit with the board remains another question.