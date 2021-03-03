David Webb is keen on the Celtic Director of Football role, as per a report by The Herald.

The former Huddersfield Town Head of Operations has been linked with a move to Celtic Park.

It is expected to be a period of transition with the Glasgow side following the departure of Neil Lennon and there could be changes in their set-up.

Webb is currently out of work having last been with Huddersfield in the Championship.

Asked whether he would be keen on working for Celtic, Webb said: “I think so. Given their historical success and how they want to build from their academy and build a long-term strategy for the club and still maintain success by winning leagues and cups, and Europe, that would definitely appeal to me.

“You could have someone like myself whose skillset could affect a number of positive areas like recruitment, vision. It’s something that is appealing.”

Webb’s first roles in Football came as a scout at Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur before he joined Millwall as head of academy coaching in 2007.

He spent three years with the Lions before moving on to work as a scout again at Southampton.

Webb was appointed Head of First Team Recruitment at AFC Bournemouth in 2013 and worked closely with Eddie Howe during his time with the Cherries.

A return to Spurs came about in six years ago and he was ‘Head of Elite Potential Identification’ for two years with the London club.

Spells in Sweden at Ostersunds and then back in England with Huddersfield have since followed for Webb and he could now be on his way to Celtic.