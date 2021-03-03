Bolton Wanderers claimed a 2-0 win at Oldham Athletic in League Two last night, with ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee impressing.

The 32-year-old joined Bolton on a free transfer earlier in the season. It came after his Sheffield Wednesday release following eight seasons at the club, with many ruing his departure.

Since joining Bolton, Lee has made seven appearances in League Two. He started for Ian Evatt’s side last night and after the win, many were praising the midfielder after another impressive performance.

At Sheffield Wednesday and now Bolton, Lee runs the midfield with class – his range of passing and tidiness always set him apart at Hillsborough and now he’s proving to be one of the best in League Two at what he does.

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans commented on Twitter about his performance last night – see what some of them had to say about the ex-Sheffield Wednesday man below:

Kieran Lee is the best centre midfielder in the division, comfortably too — Luke… (@luke_bwfc) March 2, 2021

Kieran Lee finished tonight's game (after 60ish mins) with a 97 per cent pass success rate. And 44 of his 67 passes went forward, in case you think he was just playing it safe. Classy. #bwfc — Marc Iles (@MarcIles) March 2, 2021

Kieran Lee and MJ Williams is what we’ve needed since the Pratley twins left #bwfc — Kian⚽️ (@kianb_) March 2, 2021

Dapo mom. Kieran Lee best in the league. Best club in the world. #bwfc — Jakob (@JakoBWFC) March 2, 2021

Declan John. Kieran lee. Oladapo Afolayan appreciation post 👏🏻 #BWFC — Scott Smith (@scotty_smit) March 2, 2021

Kieran lee is a Baller — ben (@bencliftyyy) March 2, 2021

Kieran Lee is one of the signings we needed in Jan. Proper tidy midfielder #oafc — Aaron (@aaronoafc) March 2, 2021