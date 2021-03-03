An Australian-based consortium are poised to make a bid to buy Wigan Athletic, according to a report by ESPN.

They are hoping to purchase the crisis-hit Latics but are not believed to be the only ones wanting to buy the 2013 FA Cup champions.

The group, fronted by Sydney investment fund RDR Investment Partners, tried to purchase Charlton Athletic in 2018 and have previously been interested in A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

However, they have now set their sights on Wigan and are keen to provide a club for young Australian players to break through.

Wigan are crying out for new owners and are bottom of League One after their 1-0 home defeat to Charlton last night. They went into administration last summer and were relegated from the Championship.

RDR managing partner Daniel Hallami has said: “We are interested in purchasing Wigan and put our hat in the ring. We’d look to establish a feeder system … with the grassroots Australian talents and opening up the UK doors to them.

“With the likes of Brexit coming in, any Commonwealth countries, it’s going to be a lot easier for them to attain UK visas … it’s sort of forming the perfect storm and there’s a there’s a lot of opportunities.”

Charlton were the subject of interest from the same Australian consortium a few years ago when they were in need of purchasing. They were eventually bought by Danish Entrepreneur Thomas Sandgaard in September last year.