Sunderland overcame Swindon Town 1-0 in League One last night, owing to a second-half goal from Charlie Wyke.

It was a frustrating evening for Sunderland – Lee Johnson’s side were being held by the League One struggles for the most part, before Wyke’s 19th league goal of the season sealed the win.

With it, Sunderland move up to 4th in the League One table but Johnson gave some disappointing injury new after the game.

Chronicle writer James Hunter quoted Johnson as saying:

Lee Johnson: McLaughlin needs an injection in the same area as he had the hernia operation. He'll be out again.

Gooch went off after feeling his calf.#safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) March 2, 2021

McLaughlin was absent for the game against Swindon last night. He’s featured 18 times in the league this season but has had spells in and out of the side since joining ahead of last season, owing to form and injuries.

Lynden Gooch meanwhile would be forced off after an hour of the game last night. He’s proved a mainstay in the Sunderland side having made 24 League One appearances so far, but he could be absent with a calf injury now.

Sunderland next have the visit of Rochdale to contend this weekend.