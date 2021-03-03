Charlton Athletic got back to winning ways yesterday with a 1-0 win against Wigan Athletic.

The Addicks travelled to the DW Stadium in desperate need of all three points after their recent poor run of form.

The victory eases some pressure off manager Lee Bowyer and gives his side something to build on over the coming weeks.

Chuks Aneke’s red card against Blackpool was overturned and it was Charlton’s top scorer who won it for them last night with a first-half goal. However, another player who caught the eye was Jake Forster-Caskey.

The London club have moved to 9th in the league table and are five points off the Play-Offs.

Wigan, on the other hand, have gone bottom of the division and are facing an uphill battle to survive after a tough year.

Charlton are next in action this weekend against Oxford United away and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins. Here is how their fans reacted to last night’s triumph, with supporters raving about Forster-Caskey –

Forster-Caskey is clearly our best midfielder. Need to get an extension on his contract sorted ASAP now that he seems to have sorted out his lengthy injury issue. #cafc — Matt Hill (@MatthewHill93) March 3, 2021

How good was Forster caskey last night, sensational #cafc — Terry (@TerryCAFC) March 3, 2021

never thought i’d say this a couple of years ago but forster-caskey if genuinely one of our most important players, brilliant again #cafc — niran (@niran_cafc) March 2, 2021

Forster-Caskey all the way.

The guy was brilliant tonight#cafc https://t.co/h89ohk7mSZ — Flaggy (@FlaggysCorner) March 2, 2021

Jake Forster Caskey 🔥 #cafc — Oliver Wright (@OliverW81233988) March 2, 2021

Jake Forster-Caskey head and shoulders above the other 21 players on that pitch. How we have missed him. #cafc — Ben (@BWH93_) March 2, 2021

Forster Caskey definitely read the memo #cafc — paul (@paulthecab) March 2, 2021

