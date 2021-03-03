Charlton Athletic got back to winning ways yesterday with a 1-0 win against Wigan Athletic. 

The Addicks travelled to the DW Stadium in desperate need of all three points after their recent poor run of form.

The victory eases some pressure off manager Lee Bowyer and gives his side something to build on over the coming weeks.

Chuks Aneke’s red card against Blackpool was overturned and it was Charlton’s top scorer who won it for them last night with a first-half goal. However, another player who caught the eye was Jake Forster-Caskey.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Sport

Read: Update emerges on Charlton Athletic’s hopes of signing Preston North End man on permanent basis 

The London club have moved to 9th in the league table and are five points off the Play-Offs.

Wigan, on the other hand, have gone bottom of the division and are facing an uphill battle to survive after a tough year.

Charlton are next in action this weekend against Oxford United away and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins. Here is how their fans reacted to last night’s triumph, with supporters raving about Forster-Caskey –

Will Charlton make it back-to-back wins this weekend?

Yes

No