Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Gary Megson says he hopes Darren Moore ‘gets the time to put things right’ after landing the Owls job this week.

Sheffield Wednesday more than two months after their sacking of Tony Pulis have finally replaced him with the club’s next permanent manager – former Doncaster Rovers and West Brom manager Moore.

He’s set to take charge of his first game at home to Rotherham United in the Championship tonight, with a win able send Wednesday ahead of Rotherham in the race for Championship survival.

Speaking to Alan Biggs, Megson gave his verdict on Moore:

I’ve spoken to Gary Megson. He said of #SWFC’s new boss: “Darren is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met. Really enthusiastic & likeable. He knows what it takes & I hope he gets the time to put things right.”

My column tomorrow on why this could work. https://t.co/QnaSdWcwbH — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) March 2, 2021

At Doncaster Rovers this season, Moore had made play-off contenders out of his side and with very little backing.

He’ll largely be expected to do the same at Sheffield Wednesday – Dejphon Chansiri has been stringent in the past couple of transfer windows and having forked out a ‘six-figure’ compensation fee to bring Moore to Hillsborough, transfers funds might be even tighter this summer.

As a player, Moore spent five years at West Brom, overlapping with the time that Megson spent in charge at The Hawthorns.

After spells at Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers, Megson would land the Sheffield Wednesday job and prove to be a favourite during his time at Hillsborough.

He oversaw 62 games before returning to West Brom, winning 28 of them to have a respected win percentage of 45.16%.

Moore though will need to better that to keep his new side in the Championship this season, with the Owls now seven points adrift in 23rd.