Wigan Athletic caretaker boss Leam Richardson hasn’t ruled out a reunion with Paul Cook at Ipswich Town, as per BBC Radio Manchester.

The Latics man hasn’t shut the door on a move to Portman Road but has insisted there is a job to still be done at the DW Stadium this season.

Richardson, who is 41 years old, stepped into Cook’s shoes in August as caretaker boss and currently trying to keep the North West side in League One.

He has won five games out of 21 in all competitions in this campaign.

When asked about possibily reuniting with his former colleague, Richardson said yesterday: "He's (Cook) never stopped being on the phone and is very conscious of the situation here. He's always there for advice or how own thoughts on things. That hasn't changed and everybody has seen my commitment to Wigan at the minute. I think there's a job to be done.

“I don’t think anybody can question anybody’s integrity. So we will see what happens.”

Cook brought in Gary Roberts as his first-team coach at Ipswich but there is still a vacancy for his assistant manager.

Richardson has held that role under him in the past at Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan.

He could head to Ipswich further down the line but he appears currently focused on the task at hand with the Latics.

