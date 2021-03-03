Stoke City could try and bring Jack Clarke on loan again for next season from Tottenham Hotspur, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The Potters’ boss Michael O’Neill has hinted that they may attempt to lure him back for another stint at the Bet365 Stadium.

Clarke, who is 20 years old, was given the green light to leave Spurs in the January transfer window and it was Stoke who won the race for his signature.

He has since made 10 appearances for the Championship side and gives them more options and depth out wide.

O’Neill has said: “We’ve been pleased with what Jack’s contribution has been. There are areas he has to improve on still but he’s a very talented young player.

“In terms of being out on loan, he’s played more minutes than he has on previous loans so he’s still adapting a little bit. But he’s a young player we’re looking at between now and the end of the season to have an impact because you’d like to think that was a situation we could revisit next year on a longer-term basis.”

Clarke rose up through the youth ranks at Leeds United and went onto play 25 times for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, chipping in with two goals.

Spurs signed him from the Whites in the summer of 2019 and immediately loaned him back to Elland Road before recalling him in January last year. However, he was frozen out by Bielsa and spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Championship at QPR and played seven times for the Hoops.

Clarke is now back in the second tier at Stoke and they may try and re-sign him this summer.

Will Clarke be at Stoke again next season?