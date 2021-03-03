Matthew Sorinola is yet to sign a new contract with MK Dons, as per a report by the MK Citizen.

The youngster was offered a new deal by the League One side but is yet to put pen-to-paper. He is currently due to become a free agent this summer.

Sorinola, who is 20 years old, was linked with Championship trio Brentford, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth this winter, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Premier League clubs like Leeds United and West Ham United were also credited with an interest by that report which shows he is attracting attention.

MK Dons boss Russell Martin has provided an update on his situation: “The situation with him hasn’t changed. He got offered a contract a long time ago, one which we consider fair and fits in with the structure of our club and for a young player but he hasn’t signed it. There has been no real discussion from his end.

“He has a decision to make at some point, but I cannot let it rumble on to the end of the season – that’s not ideal for anyone.”

Sorinola has burst into the Dons’ side this season and has made 29 appearances in all competitions this term.

The youngster started his career in the academy of Fulham and rose up through their youth ranks. However, they let him go in 2016 and he subsequently linked up with MK Dons.

He signed his first professional contract in 2019 and played three times last season before being loaned out to non-league side Beaconsfield Town to gain experience.

Sorinola has since returned to Stadium MK and established himself as a key first-team player. However, they face a battle to keep him.

