Former Reading and Cardiff City midfielder Jobi McAnuff secured the first win of his managerial career in Tuesday night, guiding Leyton Orient to a 1-0 win over Grimsby Town.

McAnuff was named as the O’s interim manager earlier this week, coming in to replace Ross Embleton.

Embleton departed the club following their 3-1 loss at the hands of Tranmere Rovers. Leyton Orient’s chairman Nigel Travis said the club was expecting quicker progress following their recent investments, dismissing the 39-year-old of his services at Brisbane Road.

McAnuff, also 39, took charge of Orient for the first time on Tuesday night. The former Reading and Cardiff City man oversaw their clash with Grimsby Town, who find themselves in a relegation battle.

The Mariners were unable to make a much-needed return to winning ways, with McAnuff’s Leyton Orient securing a 1-0 victory over Paul Hurst’s side. A goal from centre-back Dan Happe was enough to hand McAnuff a victory on his managerial debut.

The midfielder will now turn his attention to Orient’s next clash. The League Two side face Exeter City on Saturday and McAnuff will be determined to build on his winning start to life as a manager.

The Jamaican has enjoyed a successful career and will be looking to emulate this should he continue in management.

McAnuff enjoyed a notable stint with Reading, where he netted 16 goals and laid on 44 assists in 206 games. He has also played 166 times across two stints with current club Leyton Orient, chipping in with 20 goals and 26 assists.

Orient’s interim boss also spent a season on the books with Cardiff City. In his time in Wales, he played 44 times before leaving for Crystal Palace in 2005.