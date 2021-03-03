As quoted by BBC Sport, Luton Town coach and former Nottingham Forest midfielder Chris Cohen has praised the Hatters’ “brilliant” performance in their 1-0 win at the City Ground on Tuesday night.

The Hatters secured back-to-back wins on Tuesday night, following up their comeback victory over Sheffield Wednesday with a midweek win over Nottingham Forest.

Nathan Jones’ side secured all three points with a 1-0 win at the City Ground. Luton Town put in a gritty display against Chris Hughton’s side, with a Ryan Tunnicliffe goal the difference between the two sides.

The win takes Luton into 13th place, overtaking Preston North End after they lost 2-1 to Millwall.

Following the victory, Hatters coach Chris Cohen moved to heap praise on the side’s performance. Formerly a Nottingham Forest player, Cohen labelled Luton’s display as “brilliant” and “dogged”. Speaking with BBC Radio Nottingham, he said:

“It was a brilliant performance. We were dogged. The keeper was brilliant when he needed to be and then in front of that, everyone had a really good game.

“There wasn’t one person you could look at from the 90 minutes or the subs that came on that played below-par.

“At times in the first half, we rode our luck a little bit without being under severe pressure.

“Second half I thought it was a perfect away performance in terms of getting the goal, having a few chances. We kept the ball against a team that want to build pressure towards the end of the game and we never allowed it.”

Luton Town will be looking to continue in their winning ways this weekend, with Norwich City up next. Daniel Farke’s side are in flying form, sitting at the top of the Championship table.

Last time out, the Kenilworth Road outfit secured a shock 3-1 win over the Canaries. The Carrow Road club have lost just twice since, helping them build a seven-point gap in first place.