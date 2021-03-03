As quoted by BBC Sport, Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has said Tuesday night’s 4-0 loss to in-form Cardiff City is a “bitterly disappointing result”.

The Rams were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat on Tuesday night.

Derby County travelled to Wales to face an in-form Cardiff City side, who have transformed into serious promotion contenders following Mick McCarthy’s appointment.

The Bluebirds continued their march up the table against Derby, securing a 4-0 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.

McCarthy’s men defeated a heavily-rotated Derby County side 4-0, securing a comfortable victory. Midfielder Leandro Bacuna netted either side of a Kieffer Moore header before Will Vaulks fired home an impressive fourth from distance in the 93rd minute.

Following the game, Rams boss Wayne Rooney moved to deliver his verdict on the defeat.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Rooney has said the gamble to rotate the side “didn’t pay off”, insisting their full attention will be on bouncing back this weekend. He said:

“It is a bitterly disappointing result. We had a bit of control in possession, but it didn’t translate into the final third. It is not nice to concede four goals, it is something we will look at.

“We will now prepare for Saturday which is a big game for us.

“We made the changes as we had been monitoring the players and felt it was the right time to give them a rest. It was a gamble to do that, I know that and unfortunately, it didn’t pay off.”

Next up for Derby County is Coventry City, who will be determined to return to winning ways.

Mark Robins’ side are without a win in three, prevailing victorious just once in their last nine Championship games. They sit in 20th place, six points clear of relegation and three away from Derby.