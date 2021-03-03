According to a report from Football Insider, Everton want to secure a long-term deal for ex-AFC Bournemouth striker Josh King after snapping him up in January.

The 29-year-old made a return to the Premier League in the January transfer window, bringing an end to his time with AFC Bournemouth with a switch to Everton. The Merseyside club paid the Cherries a £2m fee to bring King in on deadline day.

Upon the announcement of the deal, it was confirmed King had penned a short-term contract with the Toffees. The contract will keep the Norwegian at Goodison Park until the end of the season, meaning that as it stands, he will be out of contract this summer.

Now, it has been revealed that Everton are keen to keep the former Blackburn Rovers man beyond the end of his current deal.

Football Insider has reported that Carlo Ancelotti is looking to tie King down to a long-term contract. A fresh agreement is said to be “likely”, so it will be interesting to see how his contract situation pans out.

Mainly acting as a back-up to star goalscorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the striker has played five times for Everton since sealing his move. All of his appearances so far have come off the bench and is on the hunt for his first goal for the club.

The former Manchester United youngster will be looking to settle at Goodison Park after his five and a half year stint with Bournemouth came to an end earlier this year. In his time at Dean Court, the Oslo-born striker netted 53 goals and laid on 19 assists in 184 appearances.

Prior to linking up with the Cherries in 2015, King spent two and a half years with Blackburn Rovers. He notched up 72 appearances for the Ewood Park outfit, chipping in with eight goals and 10 assists in the process.