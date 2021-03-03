As quoted by Wales Online, Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has said defender Joe Bennett “is not in good shape” after he was substituted off in their thrashing of Derby County.

The Bluebirds’ Tuesday night was a big success on the whole. They secured yet another victory under Mick McCarthy’s management, romping to a 4-0 home win over Derby County.

Leandro Bacuna scored either side of Kieffer Moore’s second-half corner before midfielder Will Vaulks put the cherry on top of the cake, firing home from long range to seal an emphatic win.

However, the victory was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to left-back Joe Bennett.

The 30-year-old went down off the ball with around half an hour gone. After lengthy treatment, Bennett was stretchered off with what looks to be a serious-looking knee injury.

Now, Cardiff City boss McCarthy has provided an early update on the injury. The Bluebirds manager refused to be drawn on speculation regarding the severity of the injury, saying he is “not in good shape” at the moment. Speaking with Wales Online, he said:

“He’s not good. I’m not a doctor or a surgeon but he’ll be assessed tomorrow.

“He’s not in good shape anyway. It’s his knee. Exceptionally tough for him, you could tell it wasn’t right. There will be suspicions of being ligaments or ACL all that.

“Until he has a scan and the doctors have decided what it is, I’m not going to try and attempt to say what it is. Everybody will have a guess.

“You could tell, he didn’t move. When someone goes down and doesn’t move you know he’s hurt and it’s a real sore one.”

Bennett has been Cardiff City’s number one choice on the left-hand side this season. Across all competitions, the former Aston Villa man has played 30 times this campaign, netting one goal and laying on two assists.

Youngster Joel Bagan could be given a chance to come into the starting 11 if Bennett is set for a stint on the sidelines.