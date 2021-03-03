Northampton Town have signed Alex Jones on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The Cobblers have signed him on a contract until the end of the season.

Jones, who is 26 years old, has been a free agent since being released by Partick Thistle at the end of the last campaign and has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

He has now been handed an opportunity in League One and will give Jon Brady’s side more depth and options in attack for the remainder of the season.

Jones started his career in the academy at West Bromwich Albion but switched to Midlands rivals Birmingham City as a youngster.

He spent two years on the books at St. Andrew’s and was a regular for the Blues’ youth sides. The Championship outfit loaned him out to Grimsby Town before he linked up with Port Vale.

Jones spent time on loan with the Valiants during the 2016/17 season whilst they were in League One and scored 10 goals in 21 games in all competitions.

He left Birmingham on a permanent basis for Bradford City after his time at Vale and spent two-and-a-half years on the books at Valley Parade.

Jones managed 10 goals in 30 matches for the Bantams but left in 2019 and has since played for Cambridge United and Partick Thistle.

He is now back in the Football League at Northampton and has been handed the number 10 shirt by the Cobblers.

Good signing by Northampton?