Speaking to BBC Radio Tees after Middlesbrough’s 2-1 away win over Coventry City, manager Neil Warnock singled out four players for praise.

Following an opening goal from Coventry City’s Max Biamou, Middlesbrough got back on level terms with defender Grant Hall heading in Paddy McNair’s free-kick before half-time. The winner came in the closing stages with substitute George Saville prodding home from inside the six-yard box.

After the final whistle, Warnock singled out four players who made an impact, whilst also praising all of the substitutes who made an appearance from the bench this evening. But he did mention that they need to improve when it comes to defending long throw-ins.

This is after Middlesbrough conceded a similar goal against Cardiff City’s last weekend as Sean Morrison headed in Will Vaulks throw-in from deep.

“It was difficult, the pitch was dificult, they’ve changed their style,” said Warnock when asked about Coventry.

“We thought Cardiff were direct, these were more so. It took a bit of adapting.

“Then we concede another long throw, you wouldn’t think we’d worked on it for 10 days.

“Paddy McNair’s free-kick was world class and Grant did really well. He played well tonight.

“The subs all made a difference again.

“Jonny [Howson] and Tav [Marcus Tavernier] got a grip in the second half and dominated.”

Middlesbrough stay in ninth-position following the important win and have bridged the gap to sixth to just two points going into this weekend’s game with Swansea City. However, both Barnsley and Bournemouth have games in hand on Boro and it could mean Neil Warnock’s side will be playing catch up even more between now and the end of the season.

Saville’s goal means he has the joint-highest number of goal contributions this season for Middlesbrough with five goals and four assists, he is level with Marvin Johnson who has scored four and assisted five. Both players have achieved this feat in a total of 32 appearances this season.