Nottingham Forest lost 1-0 at home to Luton Town in the Championship tonight.

Nottingham Forest were dealt their third Championship defeat of 2021 at the hands of Nathan Jones’ Luton Town tonight – Chris Hughton’s side were level up until the 64th-minute when Ryan Tunnicliffe gave the visitors the lead.

It was a frustrating performance from Forest who had the chances to claim something form the game. Several names came under the spotlight throughout but one man who stood out as having a particularly bad night was Cafu.

The Portuguese midfielder made his 21st Championship appearance of the season tonight. He started in front of the defence and was on hand to gift Luton Town possession on numerous occasions, having been out of position when Tunnicliffe put Luton ahead.

Hughton’s side drop down to 17th with the defeat whilst Luton Town move up to 13th. One of the main talking points form tonight though was Cafu’s performance – see what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter:

Cafu having a mare tonight! #nffc — Tom Willis (@tomwillis1) March 2, 2021

Cafu has been horrendous #NFFC — Jake Coz (@jake_corrick) March 2, 2021

We’ve tried to be abit more expansive and Cafus lack of legs has been shown… — Daniel King (@BigDan_K) March 2, 2021

People blaming Figs, not for me. The goalscorer ran from deep in midfield, Cafu fast asleep on the edge of the box #nffc — Greg (@canwenotknockit) March 2, 2021

Krovinovic and Cafu giving the ball away very cheaply. At least one change needed I feel #nffc — Ben Oxley (@benoxl3y) March 2, 2021

Krovinovic ain’t doing it for me tonight #nffc — Simon (@sibicky) March 2, 2021

Cafu has been awful tonight . — ghg60💙 (@glennboy1960) March 2, 2021

Why take krovi off and leave Cafu on 😩#NFFC — Haydn ⚽️ (@haydnforestred) March 2, 2021