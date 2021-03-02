It was old school vs new school in Wales tonight as Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City outfit entertained Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

It was a game where old warhorse McCarthy continued to drive his battling Bluebirds to improve.

Cardiff City 4 – 0 Derby County

The Bluebirds continue to improve under the wing of the grizzled McCarthy. Since he has arrived, the Welsh side has galvanised under his leadership and are putting a string of results and performances together.

Cardiff’s goals were scored by Leandro Bacuna (22′, 56′) and Keiffer Moore (48′) and a late, time-added-on goal by Will Vaulks (90+3′) to round it all off. Tonight’s comprehensive schooling of Rooney’s Rams saw the Welsh outfit move up to 6th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Derby improvement comes to shuddering halt

Seasoned pro McCarthy beat young pup Rooney to all three points on offer. However, Rooney has dragged the Rams kicking and screaming out of the relegation placed in the Championship.

All managers and teams have their off days and that is the case tonight with Rooney’s side soundly beaten by their hosts.

It as a result that has garnered a degree of reaction from Derby County fans on Twitter. Here is a selection of what some Rams fans have been saying:

As if it wasn’t obvious anyway but Rooney essentially calling game over with those substitutions. #dcfc — Tom Rodgers (@TomRodgersFJ) March 2, 2021

Game’s gone. Might as well keep CKR, Knight and Byrne rested #dcfc — Alex Taylor (@ACTaylor96) March 2, 2021

Rookie manager getting thoroughly schooled by the experienced old head tonight. Was told so many times by fans, while we were managerless, that people like McCarthy were past it. Ah well… 🤷‍♂️🐏 #dcfc — Rob (@Nuwtfly) March 2, 2021

A very average goalie, 5 loans, 4 kids and Waghorn… the squad really needs some transforming #dcfc — Durks 77 (@durks77) March 2, 2021

Rooney got it so wrong tonight…learning curve I guess…Cardiff look good tbh…we move on maybe put the team back to how it was lol #dcfc #dcfcfans — Gem💋 (@gempopmoo) March 2, 2021

This is poor but I never got the feeling anybody on the pitch thought we’d stand a chance tonight. Seriously lacking strength in depth of the squad. Total waste of 90 minutes #dcfc — Tom (@tm_gilman) March 2, 2021

No extra time please ref, just end it on the 90 👍#dcfc #dcfcfans — Chris (@CheBaronay) March 2, 2021

Outplayed Let’s get ready for Saturday with some fresher legs! 🐏 #dcfc — Daniel Goodman (@DMGoodman1989) March 2, 2021

Don’t think I’ve moved a single muscle in my face watching this game tonight.

Just checking my pulse..#dcfc 🐏 — The Wandering Ram 🐑 (@thewanderingram) March 2, 2021