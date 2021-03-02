It was old school vs new school in Wales tonight as Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City outfit entertained Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

It was a game where old warhorse McCarthy continued to drive his battling Bluebirds to improve.

Cardiff City 4 – 0 Derby County

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Sport

The Bluebirds continue to improve under the wing of the grizzled McCarthy. Since he has arrived, the Welsh side has galvanised under his leadership and are putting a string of results and performances together.

Cardiff’s goals were scored by Leandro Bacuna (22′, 56′) and Keiffer Moore (48′) and a late, time-added-on goal by Will Vaulks (90+3′) to round it all off. Tonight’s comprehensive schooling of Rooney’s Rams saw the Welsh outfit move up to 6th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Derby improvement comes to shuddering halt

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport

Seasoned pro McCarthy beat young pup Rooney to all three points on offer. However, Rooney has dragged the Rams kicking and screaming out of the relegation placed in the Championship.

All managers and teams have their off days and that is the case tonight with Rooney’s side soundly beaten by their hosts.

