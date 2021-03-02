Middlesbrough’s 2-1 away victory over Coventry City was a tight affair with Neil Warnock’s side having to come from a goal down early on.

Coventry City took the lead after Max Biamou bundled home in the 11th minute, but Middlesbrough hit back just before the break. Defender Grant Hall levelled things up with his first goal since arriving at the club from Queens Park Rangers in the summer, heading in a Paddy McNair cross from a free-kick.

There were chances to win it for both sides in the second-half with Jonny Howson and Marcus Tavernier going close for the visitors. But just two minutes after coming on as a substitute, George Saville netted what turned out the be the winner on the night, converting a Howson pass from close range.

Taking to Twitter at the final whistle, plenty of Middlesbrough fans showed their support for the team and goalscorer Saville, whilst celebrating the well-needed victory.

Get in there Saville! Coventry 1 Boro 2. I always had faith. Honestly!#UTB #bbcefl — Chef G (@ChefGarethS) March 2, 2021

God bless George Saville! To be! — Vladimir (@Vladimi72160292) March 2, 2021

George Saville owns St. Andrews https://t.co/yvr9zvpYWW — soon to be Boro dad Josh (@TeessideJosh) March 2, 2021

George Saville has to start every match. Great player — Bruce (@JohnBowron56) March 2, 2021

Great to see Saville and Howson team up to create a goal pic.twitter.com/xQhztgi5Ft — Tom (@tom_muldowney) March 2, 2021

Yessssss Saville — Kev Johnson (@kevjohnson77) March 2, 2021

GEORGE SAVILLE I COULD KISS YOU — él 🧋 (@UpTheBoroEl) March 2, 2021

The result takes Middlesbrough onto 50 points, though they do remain in ninth position with 12 games left to play between now and the end of the season. Despite results having not necessarily gone their way this evening they are just three points off the top six, though both Barnsley and Bournemouth do have games in hand on the Teessiders.

Coventry find themselves in 20th in the Championship table after the defeat, although all three sides below them in the relegation zone have at least one game in hand, with Rotherham United still to play twice before matching Coventry’s 34 games played; the sides meet in 11 days time in what is looking increasingly like a must-win for both teams.